RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of firing a gun at a man who allegedly owed him money.

Calvin Bernard Ison, 35, of the 500 block of 16th Street, was charged with a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 18 an officer was sent to the 500 block of 16th Street after a report of shots fired.

A man, whose arm was bandaged and bleeding, was seen walking out of the lower unit of the building. The man reportedly said he had shot, but did not provide many details.

Officers found blood stains and pieces of projectiles, including a shotgun slug.

According to the complaint, officers believed the gun used was a revolver capable of shooting smaller gauge shotgun shells.

One of the people inside reportedly said that Ison shot the man before leaving the residence.

At the hospital, the man reportedly said that Ison shot him because he owed Ison money.

Ison was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 15, 2023 Today's mugshots: May 15 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Rolando C. Valadez Rolando C. Valadez, Janesville, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent. Alexander Avila Alexander Avila, Gurnee, Illinois, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct. Jasmine E. Canady Jasmine E. Canady, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping. Gabriel A. Carambot Gabriel A. Carambot, 1200 block of North Osborne Boulevard, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Roland S. Harris NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Roland S. Harris, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, receiving stolen property (greater than $10,000). Felipe Mendez-Cruz Jr. NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Felipe Mendez-Cruz Jr., 2800 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, felony theft from a person or corpse, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), criminal trespass. Brandon D. Neal Brandon D. Neal, 1700 block of Winslow Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping. Wyatt K. Padgett Wyatt K. Padgett, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, criminal trespass. Angelo F. Pattalio Angelo F. Pattalio, 1800 block of Wind Dale Drive, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping. Damarion E. Turner Damarion E. Turner, 1100 block of Mound Avenue, Racine, receiving stolen property (greater than $10,000). Kemari N. Shannon Kemari N. Shannon, 2800 block of Illinois Street, Racine, receiving stolen property (greater than $10,000), obstructing an officer. Kevin R. Stehlik Kevin R. Stehlik, 800 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct. Calvin Bernard Ison Calvin Bernard Ison, 500 block of 16th Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).