RACINE — A Racine man is facing an array of charges after allegedly trying to flee from law enforcement.

Tyrone Malone, 52, of the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, was charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and possession of marijuana and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint, on Wednesday, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Emstan Hills and Meachem Roads.

The driver reportedly fled from the vehicle, before returning and driving away.

The complaint said the vehicle reached speeds of 60 mph in a 35 mph zone and eventually stopped in a parking lot, where the driver was removed from the vehicle and identified as Malone.

The deputy reported that the vehicle had odor consistent with marijuana and alcohol and searched it.

During search three “Wild Hemp” blunt wraps and two individual blunt wraps in the driver’s side door, a partially consumed bottle of brandy and 1 gram of marijuana reportedly were discovered.

Malone was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Tyrone Malone Tyrone Malone, 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.