Racine man facing multiple felony drug charges

RACINE — A Racine man who allegedly hit a light pole and almost hit a tow truck, also allegedly had cocaine and fentanyl on him.

Jamaris L. Mosley, 38, of the 1800 block of Blake Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver between 15-40 grams of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver between 10-50 grams of fentanyl.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer was driving on North Memorial Drive in the area of West Sixth Street on Sunday when he heard a grinding noise.

The officer reported that he saw a vehicle with rear end damage driving northbound and dispatch advised of a hit and run that occurred about 10 blocks south.

The officer pursued the vehicle and saw it crash into the curb.

The driver, identified as Mosley, got out of the vehicle and allegedly discarded items into a sewer grate.

The rear bumper and license plate of the vehicle were missing but later found at one of the crash scenes.

A tow truck driver who had been following the vehicle reportedly told the officer that the vehicle crashed into a yard on South Memorial Drive and almost hit his tow truck.

In the 1300 block of South Memorial Drive, a light pole had been knocked down and was in traffic. A vehicle that had been parked in the area also appeared to have been hit.

An officer searched the area near the sewer grate and reportedly found a digital scale and baggie.

A city electrician was able to retrieve the items and the baggie tested positive for 28.3 grams of cocaine and fentanyl.

Mosely was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is schedule for Feb. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

