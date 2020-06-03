Racine man facing felony gun charge in Kenosha

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KENOSHA — A 19-year-old Racine man faces a felony possession of a firearm charge by an adjudicated delinquent for his role in a shooting incident last week in Kenosha.

Andrew A. Sherrod faces a maximum fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison if convicted of the charge as a repeat offender. Court records indicate he was convicted in June 2017 of robbery with the use of force.

Sherrod, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail, is due back in court Friday for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint:

Sherrod, who was among suspects in a shooting last Wednesday night, was detained at the scene and transported to the Public Safety Building. Before he was interviewed, an officer located a black handgun in his groin area.

The adjudicated delinquent clause in the charge was added because the defendant was convicted of felony theft in September 2014 in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

