RACINE — A Racine man is facing more than a dozen felony charges after cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and marijuana allegedly were discovered at his residence.

Dejon Pierre Blade, 31, of the 1800 block of Erie Street, was charged with 13 felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of possession with intent to deliver between 3-10 grams of heroin, possession with intent to deliver less than or equal to 10 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver between 15-40 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place, and a misdemeanor count of operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint, law enforcement began an investigation last August in connection to the possible selling of controlled substances by Blade from his residence.

On Feb. 3, officers reportedly saw Blade leave the residence and get into a vehicle.

A traffic stop was initiated because of a revoked status.

Blade was detained and the residence was searched.

The complaint said a woman at the residence told officers that Blade had been selling drugs.

During the search, officers reportedly found 24.7 grams of marijuana as well as a digital scale and $7,000.

According to the complaint, Blade denied having or selling cocaine or heroin, but admitted that the marijuana in the home was his.

An officer reportedly found a baggie with 4.7 grams of crack cocaine and fentanyl in the roadway where Blade had been sitting, and during a search of the vehicle he was in a baggie containig 0.6 grams of cocaine reportedly was found.

At the Racine County Jail, Blade was searched and baggies containing 10.1 grams of heroin, 17 grams of cocaine and 0.2 grams of cocaine reportedly were found.

A body scan performed at the jail reportedly showed that Blade had a baggie of marijuana hidden in his genital region that contained 6.3 grams of marijuana.

Blade was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

