RACINE — A Racine man is facing an array of felony charges after more than 2.5 pounds of drugs and four handguns were reportedly found in his residence.

Michael D. Hardy Jr., 25, of the 400 block of Lake Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of possession of firearm by a felon and felony counts of possession with intent to deliver between 15 and 40 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver less than or equal to 3 grams of other schedule I controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture between 1,000 and 2,500 grams of marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

According to a criminal complaint, at 1:52 p.m. Feb. 9, a search warrant was executed at Hardy’s residence at the 400 block of Lake Avenue.

During the search, the following items reportedly were found in a bedroom: three bags with 280 pills of oxycodone hydrochloride 30mg weighing 58.6 grams; a baggie with four amphetamine/dextroamphetamine 30mg pills weighing 2.9 grams; a baggie with five MDMA pills weighing 2.8 grams; two large bags with 386 grams of marijuana; three digital scales; two gallon-sized Ziploc bags with 315.5 grams of marijuana; a bag with two measuring cups and spoons with white powder on it; three 9mm magazines and two live .45 caliber rounds; a Glock 19 gen 5; a 10mm handgun magazine with 15 live rounds; a shopping bag with a variety of live ammunition; a Sig Sauer P320; a Glock 20; a Springfield Armory XDM 10; 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a safe containing $4,030.

The complaint said the following items were found in the kitchen: 26 packages of marijuana weighing 173.6 grams; 34 baggies of cocaine weighing 7.9 grams; a bag of cocaine weighing 1.1 grams; a plate with 14.1 grams of cocaine on it; two digital scales; a bag with 20.6 grams of marijuana and assorted packaging materials

In total, 58.6 grams of oxycodone, 2.9 grams of amphetamine, 2.8 grams of MDMA, 22.9 grams of cocaine and 1,069.3 grams of marijuana, or about 2.5 pounds of drugs, reportedly were found, in addition to the handguns found.

Hardy reportedly continually shook his head no when asked by an officer if the apartment was his.

The complaint said Hardy claimed he was just staying there when he had his son.

Hardy also allegedly said that the bedroom was his roommate’s, but he could not provide a name.

The complaint said Hardy claimed that he did not know about the guns or drugs, and that although he stays at the apartment, a lot of the contents do not belong to him.

Hardy was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

