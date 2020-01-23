Racine man facing drug, weapons charges; Allegedly had large supply of marijuana ready to sell

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had upwards of 288 grams of marijuana and marijuana edibles in his residence shared by his grandmother, wife and 2-year-old child.

Joseph P. LaRose, 39, of the 2300 block of Hamilton Avenue, has been charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC and possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Jan. 21 Racine Police officers executed a search warrant on the residence of LaRose after getting information that he had allegedly been selling marijuana from the residence after getting a large quantity of it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Upon entering the house, officers noticed LaRose's grandmother with his 2-year-old child. After learning LaRose shared a bedroom with his wife and child upstairs, the officers proceeded to the room and searched it.