Racine man facing drug, weapons charges; Allegedly had large supply of marijuana ready to sell

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had upwards of 288 grams of marijuana and marijuana edibles in his residence shared by his grandmother, wife and 2-year-old child. 

Joseph P. LaRose, 39, of the 2300 block of Hamilton Avenue, has been charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC and possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. 

According to a criminal complaint:

Joseph LaRose

LaRose 

On Jan. 21 Racine Police officers executed a search warrant on the residence of LaRose after getting information that he had allegedly been selling marijuana from the residence after getting a large quantity of it.

Upon entering the house, officers noticed LaRose's grandmother with his 2-year-old child. After learning LaRose shared a bedroom with his wife and child upstairs, the officers proceeded to the room and searched it.

The officers then reportedly found: A large, clear mason jar containing 88.30 grams of marijuana at the foot of the bed; another large, clear mason jar containing 3.6 grams of marijuana also at the foot of the bed; a container with 149.90 grams of marijuana edibles beneath a small tote on the bedroom floor; a large, clear plastic bag containing 39.2 grams of marijuana in a dresser drawer; and a small, clear mason jar on the top of the dresser containing 7.6 grams of marijuana.

They also found a digital scale on the top of the dresser used for measuring the marijuana; a 9 mm handgun in a Crown Royal alcohol bag on the floor loaded with 11 live, hollow point bullets as well as a holster, second magazine and $3,500.00; a "drug ledger" on the top of the drawer and 17 empty glass mason jars with marijuana flavors written on the lids beneath the two-year-old's crib.

LaRose's wife stated the gun was bought for protection. When the officers found LaRose and took him into custody he reportedly had a small bag of suspected marijuana in his coat pocket as well as a blunt.

LaRose remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon at the County Jail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 29 in Racine County Circuit Court.

