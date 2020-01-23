Racine man facing drug, weapons charges; Allegedly had large supply of marijuana ready to sell

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had upwards of 288 grams of marijuana and marijuana edibles in his residence shared by his grandmother, wife and 2-year-old child.
Joseph P. LaRose, 39, of the 2300 block of Hamilton Avenue, has been charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC and possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Jan. 21 Racine Police officers executed a search warrant on the residence of LaRose after getting information that he had allegedly been selling marijuana from the residence after getting a large quantity of it.
Upon entering the house, officers noticed LaRose's grandmother with his 2-year-old child. After learning LaRose shared a bedroom with his wife and child upstairs, the officers proceeded to the room and searched it.
The officers then reportedly found: A large, clear mason jar containing 88.30 grams of marijuana at the foot of the bed; another large, clear mason jar containing 3.6 grams of marijuana also at the foot of the bed; a container with 149.90 grams of marijuana edibles beneath a small tote on the bedroom floor; a large, clear plastic bag containing 39.2 grams of marijuana in a dresser drawer; and a small, clear mason jar on the top of the dresser containing 7.6 grams of marijuana.
They also found a digital scale on the top of the dresser used for measuring the marijuana; a 9 mm handgun in a Crown Royal alcohol bag on the floor loaded with 11 live, hollow point bullets as well as a holster, second magazine and $3,500.00; a "drug ledger" on the top of the drawer and 17 empty glass mason jars with marijuana flavors written on the lids beneath the two-year-old's crib.
LaRose's wife stated the gun was bought for protection. When the officers found LaRose and took him into custody he reportedly had a small bag of suspected marijuana in his coat pocket as well as a blunt.
LaRose remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon at the County Jail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 29 in Racine County Circuit Court.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Damian A Delao
Damian A Delao, 3100 block of Coolidge Ave., Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Auston C Harris
Auston C Harris, 1200 block of Reeds Court, Racine, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession of a firearm by a felon, first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.
Dailanique N Jones
Dailanique N Jones, 140 block of Main St., Racine, felony personal ID theft – financial gain, misdemeanor theft.
Edward C Lefler
Edward C Lefler, 240 Amanda St., Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fifth or sixth offense.
Adaire D Norphlet
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Adaire D Norphlet, 5100 block of Biscayne Ave., Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joann M Thuriot
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Joann M Thuriot, 930 block of Superior St., Racine, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs, deliver a prescription drug.
Joseph L Boyd
Joseph L Boyd, 900 block of Grand Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer.
Haille R Brieske
Haille R Brieske, 2100 block of Four Mile Road, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Erwin W Hardwick
Erwin W Hardwick, 2000 block of De Koven Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Theodore B Mizak
Theodore B Mizak, 2800 block of 96th St., Sturtevant, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ryan J Roohana
Ryan J Roohana, 110 block of First St., Waterford, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Mario D Tapia Martinez
Mario D Tapia Martinez, 4300 Bryd Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.