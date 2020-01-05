Racine man facing drug possession charge after police investigate unwanted-party call

RACINE — A Racine man is facing a drug charge after police reportedly found a jar filled with marijuana during an investigation of an unwanted party inside a home.

According to the criminal complaint:

Racine Police were dispatched to a residence at about 1 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Franklin Street for a report of a man who would not leave a home. The man, identified by the caller as Jerome J. Jackson, 33, was let into the house by a friend without knowing Jackson had a court-imposed no-contact order in place for the address.

When police arrived, Jackson tried to leave the residence through the back yard. Officers detained him and Jackson admitted to having a pocket knife in his right pocket. He was taken into custody and searched. Officers reported finding a glass jar in his jacket pocket with marijuana that weighed 183.3 grams.

Jackson, of 2024 Hickory Grove Ave., had two open court cases during the time of his arrest as of Friday: For criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, both with domestic enhancers; and for misdemeanor offenses of a hit-and-run and bail jumping.

For the latest arrest, Jackson is charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping with domestic abuse assessments.

Jackson remained in custody at the County Jail as of Friday night. His next court date is set for Jan. 29.

