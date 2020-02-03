Racine man facing charges after shooting at pet pot-bellied pig

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after he allegedly shot at the family's pet pot-bellied pig multiple times inside his home.
Justin P. McKenna, 36, of the 700 block of Kewaunee Street, is charged with misdemeanor counts of mistreating animals, intentional or negligent violation; and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Sunday, officers were called to McKenna's home after a report of shots fired inside the residence. A woman and her three children were standing outside "visibly upset," the complaint states.
The woman said that McKenna was drinking, and the two got into an argument about their pet pot-bellied pig named Chester because they did not have the proper paperwork to keep him in the house. She said McKenna went upstairs, came back down and she heard a gunshot, followed by the sounds of Chester "crying," and several more gunshots.
You have free articles remaining.
Police found Chester alive, with a small wound on his left ear and dried blood. A search of the home turned up a revolver later determined to be used to injure Chester.
McKenna was taken to the Racine Police Department and told officers he decided to put Chester down because it was difficult to obtain the permit to allow him in the residence.
McKenna said he shot at Chester, but the gun wasn't working properly. He said Chester was squealing and running around on his bed after the first round, and he did not see any effect on him, so he fired again but failed to kill Chester. He said that after several rounds fired and Chester not dying, he put the firearm back upstairs.
McKenna admitted to drinking three 12-ounce bottles of beer earlier that evening.
As of Monday afternoon, McKenna remained in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for April 14 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 31
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Steven M Pokorny
Steven M Pokorny, Waukegan, Illinois, obstructing an officer.
Jaquon C Shaw
Jaquon C Shaw, 1100 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Nicole Lee Jacobson
Nicole Lee Jacobson, 2100 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than 40 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Kimball S Lewis
Kimball S Lewis, 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, forgery.
Michael T Mooney
Michael T Mooney, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), operate motor vehicle while revoked, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
John H Smith
John H Smith, Omaha, Nebraska, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Q Squair
Anthony Q Squair, 5000 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jamiel Lamont Wheeler
Jamiel Lamont Wheeler, 1600 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, obstructing justice, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Walter J Wilson Jr.
Walter J Wilson Jr., 1100 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than 40 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver narcotics (use of a dangerous weapon), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.
Ryian D Busby
Ryian D Busby, 500 block of Park View Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jahmal D Furet Jr.
Jahmal D Furet Jr., 1700 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Austin L Siferd
Austin L Siferd, 10900 block of 67th Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.