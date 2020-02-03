You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Racine man facing charges after shooting at pet pot-bellied pig
0 comments
topical top story
Crime and Courts

Racine man facing charges after shooting at pet pot-bellied pig

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after he allegedly shot at the family's pet pot-bellied pig multiple times inside his home. 

Justin P. McKenna, 36, of the 700 block of Kewaunee Street, is charged with misdemeanor counts of mistreating animals, intentional or negligent violation; and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Sunday, officers were called to McKenna's home after a report of shots fired inside the residence. A woman and her three children were standing outside "visibly upset," the complaint states.

The woman said that McKenna was drinking, and the two got into an argument about their pet pot-bellied pig named Chester because they did not have the proper paperwork to keep him in the house. She said McKenna went upstairs, came back down and she heard a gunshot, followed by the sounds of Chester "crying," and several more gunshots.

Police found Chester alive, with a small wound on his left ear and dried blood. A search of the home turned up a revolver later determined to be used to injure Chester.

McKenna was taken to the Racine Police Department and told officers he decided to put Chester down because it was difficult to obtain the permit to allow him in the residence.

McKenna said he shot at Chester, but the gun wasn't working properly. He said Chester was squealing and running around on his bed after the first round, and he did not see any effect on him, so he fired again but failed to kill Chester. He said that after several rounds fired and Chester not dying, he put the firearm back upstairs.

McKenna admitted to drinking three 12-ounce bottles of beer earlier that evening. 

As of Monday afternoon, McKenna remained in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for April 14 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. 

Justin McKenna

McKenna
0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News