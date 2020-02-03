Racine man facing charges after shooting at pet pot-bellied pig

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after he allegedly shot at the family's pet pot-bellied pig multiple times inside his home.

Justin P. McKenna, 36, of the 700 block of Kewaunee Street, is charged with misdemeanor counts of mistreating animals, intentional or negligent violation; and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Sunday, officers were called to McKenna's home after a report of shots fired inside the residence. A woman and her three children were standing outside "visibly upset," the complaint states.

The woman said that McKenna was drinking, and the two got into an argument about their pet pot-bellied pig named Chester because they did not have the proper paperwork to keep him in the house. She said McKenna went upstairs, came back down and she heard a gunshot, followed by the sounds of Chester "crying," and several more gunshots.

Police found Chester alive, with a small wound on his left ear and dried blood. A search of the home turned up a revolver later determined to be used to injure Chester.