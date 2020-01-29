Racine man, 21, faces sexual assault charge after allegedly raping teen in Sturtevant

STURTEVANT — A 21-year-old man from Racine has been charged with felony second-degree sexual assault by use of force, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, after he allegedly raped a teenager two weeks ago.

Emmanuel Antonio Laureano, of the 1100 block of Park Avenue, has also been charged with felony strangulation and suffocation, according to charges filed Tuesday by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

The Sturtevant Police Department handled the investigation.

According to the criminal complaint:

Laureano allegedly pushed the teen down onto a bed and forced himself upon her on the night of Jan. 12 at a Sturtevant home.

Police reported that the teen “stated she tried to get away, but Laureano overpowered her.” He also allegedly started choking her, “making it difficult to breathe.”

When the teen began to cry, Laureano stopped, according to the complaint.

The incident was reported to police the following day.

An evidentiary kit was collected and a sexual assault nurse examine (SANE) was performed.