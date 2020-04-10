Racine man faces several drug charges after being revived with Narcan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 31-year-old Racine man faces several drug-related charges after being revived with Narcan after he was found unresponsive early Friday by Mount Pleasant Police.

At 5:45 a.m. Friday, Mount Pleasant Police and South Shore Fire Dept. paramedics responded to a report of a drug overdose in the 6800 block of Durand Avenue. Paul Lansdown regained consciousness after life-saving measures were administered.

He was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where he was treated and medically released to be taken to the Racine County Jail. The man was placed on a probation hold and the following the charges were recommended:

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule II narcotic

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The case was still under investigation as of Friday.

