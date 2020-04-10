Racine man faces several drug charges after being revived with Narcan

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 31-year-old Racine man faces several drug-related charges after being revived with Narcan after he was found unresponsive early Friday by Mount Pleasant Police.
At 5:45 a.m. Friday, Mount Pleasant Police and South Shore Fire Dept. paramedics responded to a report of a drug overdose in the 6800 block of Durand Avenue. Paul Lansdown regained consciousness after life-saving measures were administered.
He was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where he was treated and medically released to be taken to the Racine County Jail. The man was placed on a probation hold and the following the charges were recommended:
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- Two counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule II narcotic
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
The case was still under investigation as of Friday.
Today's mugshots: April 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ryan B Ben-Hur
Ryan B Ben-Hur, 100 block of Harborview Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), manufacture/deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams), possession with intent to deliver LSD (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of controlled substance.
Juan M Casillas
Juan M Casillas, 1600 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property.
Cody T Chic
Cody T Chic, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, stalking, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Angel Luis Cruz III
Angel Luis Cruz III, 3400 block of 93rd Street, Sturtevant, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Dion E Lawrence
Dion E Lawrence, 1800 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, felony bail jumping.
Zarnell S Massie
Zarnell S Massie, 2900 block of Russet Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.
Robert C Moorehead
Robert C Moorehead, 400 block of Mill Avenue, Union Grove, mayhem (use of a dangerous weapon), aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jacques L Pissard
Jacques (aka Lacquesandre) L Pissard, 1800 block of North Main Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (domestic abuse assessments< use of a dangerous weapon).
