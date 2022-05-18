CALEDONIA — A Racine man faces hit-and-run charges after allegedly driving drunk and hitting a parked car.
Benjamin F. Haas, 46, of the 2600 block of Prospect Street, was charged with a felony count of hit and run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated causing injury (as a first offense).
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, an officer was sent to the 1400 block of Fireside Drive for a report of a reckless driver speeding up and down the street without taillights and a flat tire. It was reported the driver was driving on the wrong side of the road.
An officer observed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the Citgo on 3945 Erie St.
The driver, identified as Haas, had bloodshot and glassy eyes, and there was the odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle; inside was a Milwaukee Bucks cup with a clear liquid and slice of lime.
Haas soon after handed the officer his debit card instead of his ID.
People are also reading…
Haas was transported to Ascension All Saints for a blood draw and, while waiting for medical clearance he repeated the same swear word over and over, and said he should have just stayed home.
A sergeant investigated a hit-and-run injury that occurred in the 5200 block of Charles Street, less than half a mile from where the original report of reckless driving came from.
A red Kia Sorento with two occupants was parked along the curb when it was struck by the vehicle Haas had been driving.
The driver suffered knee soreness and rescue was called. There was damage to the bumper, the left rear tire and the left rear door.
Haas was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on June 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 16, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Heather M. Tauri
Heather M. Tauri, 700 block of North River Road, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Larry E. Pollard
Larry E. Pollard, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Anthony Wilks
Anthony Wilks, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert V. Swearengen Sr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert (aka Big Head) V. Swearengen Sr. 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 5-15), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams).
Gabriella E. Govea
Gabriella E. Govea, 4300 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Darrell L. Abram
Darrell L. Abram, Chicago, Illinois, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Derick D. Downs
Derick D. Downs, 1500 block of West Street, Racine, uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000), organizer of financial crimes.
Benjamin F. Haas
Benjamin F. Haas, 2600 block of Prospect Street, Racine, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense), hit and run (injury).
Zachary J. Hellesen
Zachary J. Hellesen, 1800 block of Center Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
Jeremy S. Powell
Jeremy S. Powell, Winnebago, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Preston A. Smith
Preston A. Smith, 2900 block of 16th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Anne J. Symoens
Anne J. Symoens, 7900 block of Ridgeway Drive, Burlington, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert P. Tallman
Robert P. Tallman, 700 block of North River Road, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).