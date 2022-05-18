CALEDONIA — A Racine man faces hit-and-run charges after allegedly driving drunk and hitting a parked car.

Benjamin F. Haas, 46, of the 2600 block of Prospect Street, was charged with a felony count of hit and run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated causing injury (as a first offense).

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, an officer was sent to the 1400 block of Fireside Drive for a report of a reckless driver speeding up and down the street without taillights and a flat tire. It was reported the driver was driving on the wrong side of the road.

An officer observed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the Citgo on 3945 Erie St.

The driver, identified as Haas, had bloodshot and glassy eyes, and there was the odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle; inside was a Milwaukee Bucks cup with a clear liquid and slice of lime.

Haas soon after handed the officer his debit card instead of his ID.

Haas was transported to Ascension All Saints for a blood draw and, while waiting for medical clearance he repeated the same swear word over and over, and said he should have just stayed home.

A sergeant investigated a hit-and-run injury that occurred in the 5200 block of Charles Street, less than half a mile from where the original report of reckless driving came from.

A red Kia Sorento with two occupants was parked along the curb when it was struck by the vehicle Haas had been driving.

The driver suffered knee soreness and rescue was called. There was damage to the bumper, the left rear tire and the left rear door.

Haas was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on June 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

