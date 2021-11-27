Racine man faces criminal charges after he allegedly tried to poison woman's fish with hot sauce

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted a woman and tried to poison her fish with hot sauce.

Sergio L. Ratliff, 45, of the 3300 block of Daisy Lane, was charged with felony counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:56 p.m. on May 30, an officer was sent to the 3300 block of Daisy Lane for a domestic dispute.

On the scene, the officer saw a woman who was crying. The woman's left cheek bone area was very swollen and bruised.

There were clothes thrown about the apartment and hot sauce on the living room walls, ceiling, window blinds, door frame, the woman's shirt and in the common hallway.

The woman told the officer that she and Ratliff had been living together for more than a year. She left the apartment to go to Walgreens. When she came back, he was agitated and accused her of "(expletive) another man." He then grabbed a glass jar of hot sauce and tried to poison her fish with it by dumping it into the tank. The two struggled over the hot sauce and she began yelling for help. Ratliff then grabbed her tablet and left.

She chased him to get the tablet. He then threw it at her face.

Ratliff was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0