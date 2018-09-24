RACINE — A 38-year-old Racine man faces two charges of first-degree child sexual assault with a child under 13 after allegedly inappropriately touching a girl younger than 10 twice this summer.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl told police that Randy L. Harrington, of the 2200 block of Kentucky Avenue touched her in two separate incidents, once over her clothes and once under them.
Police said another girl had reported that she was inappropriately touched by Harrington, but that she did not wish to prosecute.
Harrington denied the incidents, according to police.
He is not listed on Wisconsin’s Sex Offender Registry, and court records show only one prior conviction in Wisconsin, for operating a motor vehicle without a license in Racine in 2005.
Racine County Jail records show that, as of Monday afternoon, Harrington has been jailed without bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.