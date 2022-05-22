Racine man faces charges for allegedly crashing into fence then pool while high on fentanyl

CALEDONIA — A Racine man faces charges after crashing into a fence and pool while high on fentanyl.
Austin D. Pemberton, 45, of the 100 block of Seventh Street, was charged with a felony count of criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a third offense).
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, an officer was sent to the 5000 block of Four Mile Road in Caledonia for a vehicle that hit a fence before crashing into a pool and then backing into the woods.
A K-9 was dispatched in an attempt to locate the missing suspect.
The officer saw tire tracks leaving the roadway westbound before the vehicle struck a utility pole with the driver's side mirror.
The damage to the fence and above ground pool totaled $5,000.
It appeared the suspect then put the vehicle in reverse, backing into many trees before becoming stuck in the mud. There were muddy handprints on the passenger side of the vehicle, appearing as if the suspect was trying to move the vehicle to get it unstuck.
The driver, later identified as Pemberton, was found covered in mud on Highway 31, near Mona Park Drive.
He had a scratch on his forehead and mud all over his body.
His eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and he failed field sobriety tests. He was transported to the hospital where the staff had to ultimately use Narcan due to his reduced oxygen levels. He later told medical staff that he had used fentanyl that night.
Pemberton was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on May 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 20, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Nicholas L. Spannbauer
Nicholas L. Spannbauer, Greenfield, Wisconsin, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order (domestic abuse assessments).
Gregory A. Timmons
Gregory A. Timmons, Warner Robins, Georgia, disorderly conduct.
Kortez J. Venable
Kortez J. Venable, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Juan A. Deanda
Juan A. Deanda, 1600 block of Albert Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Jonny F. Dingillo
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jonny F. Dingillo, 2000 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture (less than or equal to 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor battery.
Tina Y. Johnson
Tina Y. Johnson, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, failure to register sex offender registry.
Jordyn A. Kowalski
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jordyn A. Kowalski, 4700 block of West 6 ½ Mile Road, Caledonia, battery to a law enforcement officer, attempt battery to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Austin D. Pemberton
Austin D. Pemberton, 100 block of 7th Street, Racine, felony criminal damage to property, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense).
Benjamin A. Silver
Benjamin A. Silver, 900 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, robbery with threat of force.
Richard L. Wesley
Richard L. Wesley, 1500 block of Indiana Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vincent D. Cosey
Vincent D. Cosey, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Steven A. Poff
Steven A. Poff, 800 block of Main Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keundre M. Pugh
Keundre M. Pugh, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashanti L. Reed
Ashanti L. Reed, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.