Racine man faces charges for allegedly crashing into fence then pool while high on fentanyl

CALEDONIA — A Racine man faces charges after crashing into a fence and pool while high on fentanyl.

Austin D. Pemberton, 45, of the 100 block of Seventh Street, was charged with a felony count of criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a third offense).

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, an officer was sent to the 5000 block of Four Mile Road in Caledonia for a vehicle that hit a fence before crashing into a pool and then backing into the woods.

A K-9 was dispatched in an attempt to locate the missing suspect.

The officer saw tire tracks leaving the roadway westbound before the vehicle struck a utility pole with the driver's side mirror.

The damage to the fence and above ground pool totaled $5,000.

It appeared the suspect then put the vehicle in reverse, backing into many trees before becoming stuck in the mud. There were muddy handprints on the passenger side of the vehicle, appearing as if the suspect was trying to move the vehicle to get it unstuck.

The driver, later identified as Pemberton, was found covered in mud on Highway 31, near Mona Park Drive.

He had a scratch on his forehead and mud all over his body.

His eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and he failed field sobriety tests. He was transported to the hospital where the staff had to ultimately use Narcan due to his reduced oxygen levels. He later told medical staff that he had used fentanyl that night.

Pemberton was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on May 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

