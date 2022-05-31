Racine man faces charges after reportedly stealing multiple air nailers from a Menards

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man faces charges after reportedly stealing multiple air nailers from Menards at 3101 S. Oakes Road.

Howard J. Greene, 60, of the 3300 block of Victory Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000 and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:29 p.m. on May 1, an officer was sent to Menards at 3101 S. Oakes Road for a retail theft.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the loss prevention officer who said she saw a man come into the store, grab a motorized scooter and drive around the store. The man went to the air nailers aisle and opened a package, removed the nailer from it, put the empty box back onto the shelf and then put the nailer in his jacket. He then left the store, but came back 20 minutes later to steal another nailer. He entered again the next day and took another nailer. In total, he took 3 Bostitch air nailers worth $820.

Officers made contact with the woman who was driving the man on May 1 who said she was there with Greene. She was not aware of the stealing, and she said she thought he was likely using drugs. In speaking with Greene on the phone, he did admit to being at Menards. When asked to come to the police department for questioning, he said he would but never ended up showing.

Greene was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on June 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

