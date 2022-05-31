Racine man faces charges after reportedly stealing multiple air nailers from a Menards

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man faces charges after reportedly stealing multiple air nailers from Menards at 3101 S. Oakes Road.
Howard J. Greene, 60, of the 3300 block of Victory Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000 and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 5:29 p.m. on May 1, an officer was sent to Menards at 3101 S. Oakes Road for a retail theft.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the loss prevention officer who said she saw a man come into the store, grab a motorized scooter and drive around the store. The man went to the air nailers aisle and opened a package, removed the nailer from it, put the empty box back onto the shelf and then put the nailer in his jacket. He then left the store, but came back 20 minutes later to steal another nailer. He entered again the next day and took another nailer. In total, he took 3 Bostitch air nailers worth $820.
Officers made contact with the woman who was driving the man on May 1 who said she was there with Greene. She was not aware of the stealing, and she said she thought he was likely using drugs. In speaking with Greene on the phone, he did admit to being at Menards. When asked to come to the police department for questioning, he said he would but never ended up showing.
Greene was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on June 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 26, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Elizabeth Lauren Hammerel
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Elizabeth Lauren Hammerel, 4500 block of Tennessee Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Terry L. Jackson
Terry L. Jackson, 300 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping, attempt first degree intentional homicide (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Joshua A. Lewis
Joshua A. Lewis, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Kenyia N. Williams
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kenyia N. Williams, 2700 block of Gilson Street, Racine, attempt battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Keith S. Betts
Keith (aka Johnie Banks) S. Betts, 1000 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Devonta I. Caples
Devonta I. Caples, 1800 block of Geneva Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Angela A. Cornog
Angela A. Cornog, 1800 block of Geneva Street, Racine, second degree reckless injury (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Howard J. Greene
Howard J. Greene, 3300 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).