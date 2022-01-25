Racine man faces charges after bar fight led to shooting the night after Christmas in Downtown Racine

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly shot a man in the leg during a bar fight the night after Christmas at 509 Social Lounge at 509 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine.

Dontae J. Williams Jr., 27, of the 1700 block of Park Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, plus felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and first-degree reckless injury.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Dec. 26, officers were sent to 509 Social Lounge for a call of shots fired.

Upon arrival, a man was located on scene with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to the emergency room and treated for his injuries.

An investigator learned that there had been a birthday party going on there.

Williams arrived in a blue Ford Fusion and began having contact with the people in a maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer parked outside.

At 11:20 p.m., a man got into a fight with his son and during the fight he was pushed through the front glass window of the bar. The fight then spilled out into the street.

At 11:24 p.m., someone in the Trailblazer began firing shots into the air to try to stop the fight, but the fight continued. Williams then ran back to his car, the Ford Fusion, and returned with a gun.

He began firing the gun toward the bar before returning to the car and driving away. There were four people in the line of fire and one of the shots hit a man, who had been trying to break up the fight, in the leg.

Williams was given a $40,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

