Racine man faces charges after allegedly selling cocaine, fentanyl at Marko's Bar

RACINE — A Racine man faces charges after allegedly selling cocaine and fentanyl at Marko's Bar, 3001 Douglas Ave.
Mario M. Garcia, 40, of the 2200 block of Lawn Street, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping and felony counts of manufacture/deliver cocaine between 15-40 grams, deliver/distribute fentanyl between 10-50 grams and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, an investigator conducted a controlled buy operation of cocaine from Garcia. The informant bought a bag with cocaine and fentanyl weighing 33.6 grams from Garcia at Marko's Bar.
Officers converged on Marko's Bar to take Garcia into custody.
He was searched and officers found multiple phones and $1,747, indicating he's involved in trafficking larger amounts of drugs.
A search of his vehicle did not find more drugs, but officers believe that Garcia relocated a bag with a large amount of drugs before completing the earlier sale.
Garcia was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on May 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 13, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Latanya D. Klyce
Latanya D. Klyce, 23000 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Casey M. Ward
Casey M. Ward, 9000 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Donley M. Carey
Donley M. Carey, Racine County Jail, stalking, knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order, possession of THC (possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places).
Mario M. Garcia
Mario M. Garcia, 2200 block of Lawn Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), deliver/distribute fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.
Victor Manuel Gomez Jr.
Victor Manuel Gomez Jr., 1800 block of Howe Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).