Racine man faces charges after a head-on collision sent four people to the hospital

CALEDONIA — A Racine man faces charges after allegedly causing a head-on collision that sent four people to the hospital.
Carnell K. Williford, 31, of the 1400 block of Geneva Street, was charged with four felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and four misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury (as a first offense).
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, officers were sent to Gehring Road and Douglas Avenue for a head-on collision.
Upon arrival, officers saw a Ford Fusion and Chevrolet Impala with heavy front end damage. The Impala's driver, Williford, was frantic and pacing at the scene.
There were four occupants in the Fusion, one crying from leg pain, one screaming in pain while trapped in the car, and another who reported chest and foot pain and appeared to have a broken foot. The fourth's injuries were unspecified.
All four were transported to the hospital.
An officer spoke with a witness who said she saw Williford's car swerving repeatedly. She saw his car completely cross the center line and drive into oncoming traffic, hitting the Fusion.
Officers spoke to Williford and noticed the smell of alcohol coming from his breath. Williford had bloodshot and glassy eyes, and was slurring his speech. At first, Williford said he fell asleep at the wheel, but then he said he was looking at his phone to change the music right before the crash. After failing the sobriety tests, Williford was transported to the hospital.
While there, he said he was at a bar in Milwaukee and drank two tequila drinks before driving home. He did not recall seeing the other car nor the accident itself.
Williford was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on June 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
