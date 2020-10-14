Racine man faces charge for allegedly saying 'Want to see a cop get killed today?' in Facebook Live video

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with making terrorist threats after allegedly making statements about killing cops on Facebook Live.
Dajuan M. Jones, 26, of the 1200 block of Lasalle Street, was charged with a felony count of terrorist threats and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, the Racine Police Department received a report that Jones was threatening statements on Facebook Live, a function of Facebook.com that allows users to share live videos.
According to police, someone had shared a video of Jones holding a gun and stating he had an AK-47. The person who shared the video said Jones was seen drinking alcohol and that he got into a car and said "Want to see a cop get killed today? I don't care, I'm drunk," according to the criminal complaint. Police, upon reviewing the video, reported that Jones had said “When I’m done, a couple cops gonna be hurting.”
Officers reported that they were informed Jones had pointed a gun at someone and was in his car, parked in front of the Racine County Courthouse, 717 Wisconsin Ave., before saying he was going to the police department. An officer was also dispatched to an address on the 700 block of Center Street, the same block where the Racine Police Department is located. However, officers said they found Jones at a different location, where he was found "sleeping on the couch" and had "what was believed to be a crack pipe on the defendant’s person."
Upon searching Jones' vehicle, officers said they found what appeared to be a BB or pellet gun that matched the gun seen in the video. No other weapons were located.
According to police, Jones "stated he went to the Racine Police Department and 'made some threats.' The defendant stated he was upset about the recent events around the country."
Jones was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
