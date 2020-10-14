Racine man faces charge for allegedly saying 'Want to see a cop get killed today?' in Facebook Live video

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with making terrorist threats after allegedly making statements about killing cops on Facebook Live.

Dajuan M. Jones, 26, of the 1200 block of Lasalle Street, was charged with a felony count of terrorist threats and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, the Racine Police Department received a report that Jones was threatening statements on Facebook Live, a function of Facebook.com that allows users to share live videos.

According to police, someone had shared a video of Jones holding a gun and stating he had an AK-47. The person who shared the video said Jones was seen drinking alcohol and that he got into a car and said "Want to see a cop get killed today? I don't care, I'm drunk," according to the criminal complaint. Police, upon reviewing the video, reported that Jones had said “When I’m done, a couple cops gonna be hurting.”