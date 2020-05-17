Racine man faces attempted homicide charges after Racine SWAT arrest

The incident

At 4:16 p.m. on March 17, Racine Police responded to the 5400 block of Athens Avenue for a report of gunshots fired inside a residence, according to the criminal complaint and a Racine Police Department news release. It was later determined that a man had been shot.

An investigator spoke with a woman who lived at the residence, who was found to be related to Jedkins. She said that that while she and the male victim were in the basement, they heard a loud bang that she believed was a gunshot.

She walked upstairs and saw wood damage outside a bedroom door. She and the victim opened the door and saw Jedkins on the bottom bunk of a bunk bed, holding a gun. She said Jedkins stood up and fired at them a total of four to five times, shooting the victim through the wrist.

The victim fled the immediate area, leaving the woman and their 7-year-old son in the home. As police negotiated with Jedkins, the woman and child emerged from the residence and were safely removed from the area by police.

Specialized police teams were deployed and started speaking with Jedkins. Negotiations continued and Jedkins surrendered to police at about 9:15 p.m.