Racine man faces attempted homicide charges after Racine SWAT arrest

RACINE — The case against a Racine man arrested by the Racine Police SWAT and Crisis Negotiations teams after he shot a man in March is moving forward.
A preliminary hearing for Andre D. Jedkins Jr., 22, of the 5400 block of Athens Avenue, was held via video conference Tuesday. Jedkins’ attorney, Jeremy Samuels, argued that attempted homicide had not been proved, as Jedkins did not intend to shoot anyone.
“My client is accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide,” Samuels said. “I mean, that requires the element of intent, for example, intent to kill, and I really don’t think that is really represented here.”
Assistant District Attorney Diane Donohoo argued that the state provided evidence that a felony had been committed during the incident, and that it did not need to prove that attempted homicide had occurred.
“Probable cause of a felony,” Donohoo said to Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch. “Simply that, Commissioner.”
Rudebusch sided with the state and bound Jedkins over to face the charges. An arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.
Samuels said that he would likely seek a competency hearing for Jedkins to determine whether he is competent to stand trial on the charges.
If convicted, Jedkins faces up to 60 years in prison.
The incident
At 4:16 p.m. on March 17, Racine Police responded to the 5400 block of Athens Avenue for a report of gunshots fired inside a residence, according to the criminal complaint and a Racine Police Department news release. It was later determined that a man had been shot.
An investigator spoke with a woman who lived at the residence, who was found to be related to Jedkins. She said that that while she and the male victim were in the basement, they heard a loud bang that she believed was a gunshot.
She walked upstairs and saw wood damage outside a bedroom door. She and the victim opened the door and saw Jedkins on the bottom bunk of a bunk bed, holding a gun. She said Jedkins stood up and fired at them a total of four to five times, shooting the victim through the wrist.
The victim fled the immediate area, leaving the woman and their 7-year-old son in the home. As police negotiated with Jedkins, the woman and child emerged from the residence and were safely removed from the area by police.
Specialized police teams were deployed and started speaking with Jedkins. Negotiations continued and Jedkins surrendered to police at about 9:15 p.m.
The woman told investigators that she took Jedkins in to get back on his feet and let him live with them for free for five months. After he started working, she said she wanted him to contribute.
Jedkins told investigators that he was working 40 to 50 hours a week, was stressed out and having a hard time controlling his emotions. He said he was angry because he thought he was being kicked out.
Jedkins said that he fired a shot “to get rid of this pent-up anger, and as a warning shot.” He thought the shot would show everyone he did not want to be disturbed.
He said that he shot at the victim because the two entered quickly and he thought the victim could be armed. He said he fired his entire magazine, “hoping to stop and kill” the victim, but did not intend on hurting the woman.
Jedkins admitted to reloading the weapon and allegedly told investigators that if someone else tried to enter his room in a quick manner, including police, he would have shot them as well.
