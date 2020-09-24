Racine man driving under the influence allegedly told officers he had crack cocaine in his body

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — A Racine man driving under the influence allegedly told officers that he had crack cocaine inside a body cavity.

Curtis M.D. Collins, 23, of the 3300 block of 15th Street, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and resisting an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:23 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle for a driver not wearing a seatbelt. The driver, identified as Collins, had claimed he placed illicit drugs, namely crack cocaine, into a body cavity. He said it was in his pocket, then said it was "in my (expletive) right now." An officer arrived with a K-9 and it alerted positively to the presence of a drug.

Collins was then transported to a hospital to receive medical treatment due to the fact that packets of drugs inside a body cavity could erupt and cause an overdose. Collins repeatedly wavered between saying he did have drugs and that he did not have drugs on him.