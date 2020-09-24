 Skip to main content
Racine man driving under the influence allegedly told officers he had crack cocaine in his body

CALEDONIA — A Racine man driving under the influence allegedly told officers that he had crack cocaine inside a body cavity. 

Curtis M.D. Collins, 23, of the 3300 block of 15th Street, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and resisting an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:23 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle for a driver not wearing a seatbelt. The driver, identified as Collins, had claimed he placed illicit drugs, namely crack cocaine, into a body cavity. He said it was in his pocket, then said it was "in my (expletive) right now." An officer arrived with a K-9 and it alerted positively to the presence of a drug.

Curtis Collins

Collins

Collins was then transported to a hospital to receive medical treatment due to the fact that packets of drugs inside a body cavity could erupt and cause an overdose. Collins repeatedly wavered between saying he did have drugs and that he did not have drugs on him.

At the hospital, the officer determined Collins was under the influence of some type of drug and was arrested for operating while intoxicated. He claimed he was in Memphis and then later stated he was from Memphis. He also often mumbled words that did not make sense and when asked to clarify he would give a blank stare. 

After further treatment and investigation at the hospital, it was determined Collins did not place any contraband into a body cavity. 

When being placed under arrest, Collins kept twisting his wrists and arms to stop the officers from putting him in handcuffs. He tried to pull and spin away until he was eventually taken down to the floor and placed into the handcuffs.

Collins was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday. 

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

