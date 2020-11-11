Racine man claims he accidentally downloaded child porn; faces multiple felony charges

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had two videos of child pornography and hundreds of photos of underage teen girls located in files called "Teenz" on his computer and phone.

Nathan E. Shore, 32, of the 1400 block of Carlisle Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint:

An investigator learned that Shore uploaded two videos of teenaged girls, around ages 13-16, engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He then uploaded the two videos to his email address on March 5.

On Monday, Shore was arrested and interviewed and the investigator found multiple other images of child pornography with a file named "Teenz" on Shore's computer.

Shore said he accidentally downloaded the images from sites that contained teenage girls that were nude. Additional images on Shore's phone, though, had a stamp that said "teen gallery" on the bottom of the images as well as a file labeled "Teenz" on his phone with hundreds of images of naked teenage girls between the ages of 13-16.

Shore was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Tuesday.