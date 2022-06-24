Racine man charged with two counts of homicide for killing pregnant woman in 2021

A Racine man is facing two counts of homicide for allegedly killing a woman who was pregnant with his child in October 2021.

The woman, Vanessa Anderson, 31, reportedly had a cesarean section (C-section) scheduled for less than two weeks later.

The suspect is identified as William Bunch, 43, of the 900 block of Chicago Street in Racine.

He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child with use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted of either charge, he will be sentenced to life in prison.

Online court records indicate Bunch's cash bail has been set at $1 million.

Anderson's cause of death, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday, was blunt force trauma. "An autopsy determined that the unborn child expired due to a lack of blood flow resulting from the mother’s death. DNA testing showed that William Bunch was the father of the child."

Police reported, after interviewing associates of Anderson's, that she was excited about having the child but that the relationship between herself and Bunch "was toxic" and that "Bunch did not want (Anderson) to have the baby."

Anderson was found dead in her apartment Oct. 8. Her landlord reported finding the body. Investigators wrote that, inside the apartment, they found "significant amounts of blood, signs of a struggle across the apartment and indications that a clean-up had been attempted. There were pools of dried blood on the floor inside the door, a broken items (sic), and blood smear on the wall and light switch in the kitchen."

Anderson's wounds were described as "punctures" to her stomach, legs and arms. Near her body, police reported finding a blade that had been part of a pair of scissors, as well as a broken broom handle.

Police asserted that the broom handle was the weapon used to kill Anderson.

According to the criminal complaint: "In the bathroom there were a few areas of blood including bloody handprints on the door side of the toilet, faint blood on the floor that appeared as if someone had been cleaning, an O-Cedar mop bucket with numerous area of blood splatter on the inside and outside of the bucket. A washcloth that appeared blood soaked in the sink, white bar soap and baby wipes container in the sink that appeared to be saturated with blood."

Investigators reported that when they interviewed Bunch "immediately" after the killing, he said "Man, I didn’t have anything to do with that" and was "mostly cooperative" with police. He reportedly said his phone's GPS would show he was not at the apartment at the time of the killing and claimed the baby was not his, but did say that his DNA might be found at the scene because of his relationship with Anderson.

But, investigators said they spoke with a concerned citizen who told them that they had been asked by Bunch to loan him a crowbar because Bunch said "he needed it to break into (Anderson's) residence in order to kill her and take care of the situation because (Anderson's) was threatening to ruin his life."

That citizen allegedly said they refused to loan Bunch the crowbar, and that occurred 3-4 days before the homicide. The citizen also told police, according to the criminal complaint, that Bunch intentionally did not bring his cellphone to Anderson's home and the citizen also shared information about the crime scene that they would not have known unless they had been there themselves or had been to the apartment after the killing.