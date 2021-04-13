 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man charged with substantial battery

Racine man charged with substantial battery

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man was charged with substantial battery after allegedly getting into a fight outside of a bar on Saturday.

With rollout continuing at record speed, a crucial question is on everyone's minds, how long will the vaccine protect us? Experts discuss the length of immunity offered by the vaccinations. Source by: Stringr

Tydelle Dee Isom, 28, of the 900 block of Racine Street, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:16 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to Sixth Street and College Avenue for a report of a man in the street being beaten by another man. An officer was notified that Metro Security, a private security company, had a man, identified as Isom, on the ground at taser point. He had a bottle of vodka with him.

Tydelle Isom

Isom

Isom told the officer that the victim pulled a knife on him so he punched him. The officer then spoke to the victim who said he was at the bar with Isom. He wanted to leave and Isom wanted to come stay at his house, but he told Isom he didn’t want him there. Isom then punched him in the jaw and kicked him. Isom then allegedly grabbed a beer bottle from his hand and struck the victim in the head with it.

At the hospital, staff told the officer that the victim would need one or two staples in the right side of his head.

Isom was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington Police: During argument, man ran over his coworker with a truck twice
Crime and Courts

Burlington Police: During argument, man ran over his coworker with a truck twice

An officer spoke with a witness who said the two men were arguing and pushing each other near the construction site of the new Karcher Middle School. When one man got into a truck, the other man threw a brick at the truck, according to the witness. Then, the man in the truck allegedly swerved toward the victim, striking him, and then backed up and drove over him a second time before leaving.

Racine man shot at after what law enforcement says was a workplace dispute
Crime and Courts

Racine man shot at after what law enforcement says was a workplace dispute

A dispute between coworkers ended in gunfire, leading to the arrest of a 40-year-old Kenosha man who is in jail pending attempted homicide charges. According to Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. David Wright, the dispute between the Kenosha man and a 50-year-old Racine man began at the package delivery service, where the two men work in Racine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News