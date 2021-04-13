Racine man charged with substantial battery

RACINE — A Racine man was charged with substantial battery after allegedly getting into a fight outside of a bar on Saturday.
Tydelle Dee Isom, 28, of the 900 block of Racine Street, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:16 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to Sixth Street and College Avenue for a report of a man in the street being beaten by another man. An officer was notified that Metro Security, a private security company, had a man, identified as Isom, on the ground at taser point. He had a bottle of vodka with him.
Isom told the officer that the victim pulled a knife on him so he punched him. The officer then spoke to the victim who said he was at the bar with Isom. He wanted to leave and Isom wanted to come stay at his house, but he told Isom he didn’t want him there. Isom then punched him in the jaw and kicked him. Isom then allegedly grabbed a beer bottle from his hand and struck the victim in the head with it.
At the hospital, staff told the officer that the victim would need one or two staples in the right side of his head.
Isom was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
