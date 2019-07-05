RACINE — After allegedly repeatedly harassing an acquaintance — including pulling her down a flight of stairs and throwing a cheeseburger at her — a 27-year-old Racine man has been charged with stalking.
Demarcus A. Anderson, of the 2800 block of Russet Street, is charged with felony stalking, misdemeanor battery, two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of telephone harassment and nine counts of bail jumping in connection to several incidents that occurred between Sept. 18, 2018 and May 9.
The charge for stalking, the most recent one filed, was made May 13. An arrest warrant for Anderson was issued May 17 and he was taken into custody on Friday, according to online court records.
In court on Friday, Anderson was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A $10,000 cash bond was set, and he was ordered to be placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring upon release.
According to the criminal complaint and online court records:
The stalking reportedly began in September 2018, when Anderson entered the home of a family acquaintance through her unlocked back door. The two began arguing and when she attempted to run away up some stairs, he grabbed her by the hair and pulled her down the stairs, causing a laceration to her leg. According to the victim, he was intoxicated and high on cocaine at the time.
After this incident, Anderson was charged with disorderly conduct and signed a $500 signature bond with the condition that he not have any contact with the victim.
Just after midnight on Feb. 25, the same victim called police because Anderson had been continually texting, calling and threatening her.
Some of the messages were sexually explicit. Some threatened her life.
She told officers at the time that she had known Anderson for years but he had recently become mentally unstable.
The victim’s boss confirmed to police that she often received calls from someone looking for the victim from what the victim said is Anderson’s number. When the victim’s boss told Anderson to stop calling and would not allow him to speak to the victim, Anderson allegedly said “You guys better watch out cause I’m gonna come up there and get you.” He also allegedly threatened to get the victim fired. The employer reported receiving 18 calls from Anderson on the night of Feb. 25.
Anderson was then charged with four counts of bail jumping and two counts of unlawfully using a phone to threaten harm.
On March 15, Anderson was observed knocking on the unit next door to the victim’s residence, where his sister lives. Then, after no one answered, he was observed entering his sister’s residence through the window. The victim later told police was afraid he could get into her residence via an interior door that connects the residences.
Police found Anderson hiding in his sister’s attic. Anderson was then charged with resisting an officer and bail jumping.
On May 9, the victim reported to police that Anderson was yelling profanities at her and throwing food at her, hitting her with a cheeseburger.
The victim was also receiving odd messages and phone calls that she believed were from Anderson.
It was after that incident that he was charged with felony stalking.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for 8:30 a.m. on July 10 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He remained in custody as of Friday night at the County Jail.