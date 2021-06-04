 Skip to main content
Racine man charged with sexually assaulting two children

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted two children under the age of 12.

Felipe Estrada III, 44, of the 1200 block of LaSalle Street, was charged with two felony counts of first degree sexual assault of a child under age 12 and a felony count of repeated sexual assault.

According to a criminal complaint:

On October 22, an investigator was assigned to a referral in regards to a sexual assault of a child. The victim said that she was sexually assaulted by Estrada. She said he would kiss her on the mouth and touch her private parts and do things she did not want him to do.

The investigator learned of another referral involving Estrada from 2012 where another victim said he would make her do “bad things” and that it had happened 10 times.

Estrada was given a $100,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

