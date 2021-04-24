Racine man charged with sexual assault of a child under 16

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 16.
Charles A. Von Haden, 44, of the 2800 block of Chicory Road, is charged with a felony count of second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
According to a criminal complaint:
On April 16, an investigator was advised of a sexual assault report that happened between Jan. 2020 and Feb. 2021 at a house in the 2800 block of Chicory Road. The victim disclosed that Von Haden had assaulted her.
The victim said she advised a witness that Von Haden made her do things she did not know where wrong when she was younger. She said that he would ask her to touch him in a sexual way. There was an incident when he came into her room and began grinding on her. She said there was also an incident when he grabbed her breast.
Von Haden was given a $100,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 22
Today's mugshots: April 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Richard A Dubois
Richard A Dubois, 5400 block of Washington Road, Kenosha, misdemeanor bail jumping.
McCoy Jones
McCoy Jones, 1900 block of Hickory Grove, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
David C Juarez
David C Juarez, 4000 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David Martin Rakauskas
David Martin Rakauskas, 2700 block of Pond View Lane, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer.
Troy A Stewart
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Troy A Stewart, 3400 block of Indian Trail, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer.
Amy M Tremmel
Amy M Tremmel, 3600 block of Charles Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Juleanna R Deltoro
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Juleanna R Deltoro, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Charles A Von Haden
Charles A Von Haden, 2800 block of Chicory Road, Racine, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, incest.