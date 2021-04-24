Racine man charged with sexual assault of a child under 16

On April 16, an investigator was advised of a sexual assault report that happened between Jan. 2020 and Feb. 2021 at a house in the 2800 block of Chicory Road. The victim disclosed that Von Haden had assaulted her.

The victim said she advised a witness that Von Haden made her do things she did not know where wrong when she was younger. She said that he would ask her to touch him in a sexual way. There was an incident when he came into her room and began grinding on her. She said there was also an incident when he grabbed her breast.