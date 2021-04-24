 Skip to main content
Racine man charged with sexual assault of a child under 16

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 16.

Charles A. Von Haden, 44, of the 2800 block of Chicory Road, is charged with a felony count of second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

According to a criminal complaint:

On April 16, an investigator was advised of a sexual assault report that happened between Jan. 2020 and Feb. 2021 at a house in the 2800 block of Chicory Road. The victim disclosed that Von Haden had assaulted her. 

The victim said she advised a witness that Von Haden made her do things she did not know where wrong when she was younger. She said that he would ask her to touch him in a sexual way. There was an incident when he came into her room and began grinding on her. She said there was also an incident when he grabbed her breast.

Von Haden was given a $100,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

