Racine man charged with selling over 70 grams of cocaine and fentanyl, had illegal firearms as well

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with selling more than 70 grams of cocaine and fentanyl, as well as having illegal firearms.
Andrew J. Keeran, 33, of the 2300 block of St. Clair Street, was charged with five felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, three felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, two felony counts of manufacture/deliver between 15-40 grams of cocaine and deliver between 10-50 grams of fentanyl, and felony counts of manufacture/deliver between 5-15 grams of cocaine, deliver less than or equal to 10 grams of fentanyl, possession of short-barreled shotgun or rifle and possession of cocaine.
According to criminal complaints, between Nov. 29 and Jan. 4 a confidential informant working with the Racine Metro Drug Unit met with Keeran to purchase controlled substances, resulting in the informant receiving 70.4 grams of cocaine and fentanyl.
During each interaction, it was reported that Keeran had a shotgun.
Metro Drug Unit agents waited at the 24 hour window of the Racine County Jail on Friday for Keeran to arrive for day reporting.
When Keeran arrived he was taken into custody, and accompanied agents when they went to search his residence.
The complaint said that Keeran agreed to speak with officers but did not want the conversation to be recorded.
He reportedly said he a short-barreled shotgun in the room behind where he was sitting with the agents, and also said they would find cocaine in the basement.
Agents found the firearm, which was loaded, and discovered 0.1 grams of cocaine in the basement.
Keeran was given $52,000 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
