Racine man charged with selling meth at the Travelodge
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged for allegedly selling meth at the Travelodge at 3700 Northwestern Ave., the hotel that had been the troubled  Riverside Inn until 2019.

Mateo Garcia

Garcia

Mateo J. Garcia, 21, of the 2900 block of Northwestern Ave., was charged with felony counts of delivery of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

According to a criminal complaint:

On March 17, an agent with the Racine County Metro Drug Unit had a confidential informant perform a controlled buy of meth from Garcia in their hotel room at the Travel Lodge at 3700 Northwestern Ave. The informant met with Garcia and was given a plastic baggie containing 1 gram of methamphetamine.

Garcia was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

