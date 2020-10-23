 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man charged with possessing child pornography

Racine man charged with possessing child pornography

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with possessing child pornography, allegedly obtained the images through Twitter.

Gilbert A. Larson, 49, of the 2400 block of Hamilton Avenue, was charged with a felony count of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 19, an investigator reviewed three CyberTips involving Larson where he uploaded child pornography through Twitter and transmitted it through Yahoo! Mail. The total number of images/videos potentially containing child pornography was 29. In the investigation, the officer determined 15 of the 29 images/videos contained child pornography of boys between 7-14 years of age. 

Gilbert Larson

Larson

On Oct. 19, a search warrant was executed on Larson. He admitted to operating the Twitter account that contained the child pornography and said he communicated with a group of around 50 people that shared information, including sending images of themselves, to the group.

He admitted a few of the images he received might have come from people under the age of 18. In the search of his phone and computer, multiple images of child pornography were found.

Larson was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News