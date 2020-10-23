Racine man charged with possessing child pornography

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with possessing child pornography, allegedly obtained the images through Twitter.

Gilbert A. Larson, 49, of the 2400 block of Hamilton Avenue, was charged with a felony count of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 19, an investigator reviewed three CyberTips involving Larson where he uploaded child pornography through Twitter and transmitted it through Yahoo! Mail. The total number of images/videos potentially containing child pornography was 29. In the investigation, the officer determined 15 of the 29 images/videos contained child pornography of boys between 7-14 years of age.

On Oct. 19, a search warrant was executed on Larson. He admitted to operating the Twitter account that contained the child pornography and said he communicated with a group of around 50 people that shared information, including sending images of themselves, to the group.

He admitted a few of the images he received might have come from people under the age of 18. In the search of his phone and computer, multiple images of child pornography were found.

Larson was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.