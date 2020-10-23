Racine man charged with possessing child pornography

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with possessing child pornography, allegedly obtained the images through Twitter.
Gilbert A. Larson, 49, of the 2400 block of Hamilton Avenue, was charged with a felony count of possession of child pornography.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Aug. 19, an investigator reviewed three CyberTips involving Larson where he uploaded child pornography through Twitter and transmitted it through Yahoo! Mail. The total number of images/videos potentially containing child pornography was 29. In the investigation, the officer determined 15 of the 29 images/videos contained child pornography of boys between 7-14 years of age.
On Oct. 19, a search warrant was executed on Larson. He admitted to operating the Twitter account that contained the child pornography and said he communicated with a group of around 50 people that shared information, including sending images of themselves, to the group.
He admitted a few of the images he received might have come from people under the age of 18. In the search of his phone and computer, multiple images of child pornography were found.
Larson was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Gilbert A Larson
Gilbert A Larson, 2400 block of Hamilton Avenue, Racine, possession of child pornography.
Mark A Larue
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Mark A Larue, 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments).
Kenneth M McClain
Kenneth M McClain, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Sandra D Morris
Sandra D Morris, 1700 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver schedule IV Drugs (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail).
Kayla N Berryhill
Kayla N Berryhill, 2200 block of Prospect Street, Racine, straw purchasing of firearm.
Bias M Fields
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Bias M Fields, Appleton, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
