Racine man charged with physical abuse, allegedly punched teen 20 times

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted a teenager, punching him 20 times in the face and ribs.

David C. Juarez, 31, of the 1000 block of Villa Street, was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and 12 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 8, an officer was sent to a residence for an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a witness who said that Juarez assaulted the victim who is a teenager. She said that the teen was trying to show Juarez his new haircut, but then Juarez became upset and began punching him. She said he punched him around 20 times in the face and ribs.

The officer then spoke to the teen who said he was in the kitchen and Juarez asked what he was doing. Juarez then pushed him, the teen pushed Juarez back, and then the teen went to his bed. Juarez then jumped on top of him and began punching the teen.

Juarez said that the teen was trying to show him his haircut as a way to upset him and he finally got fed up and grabbed him by the hair and yelled at him. He said he did punch the teem in the ribcage and gave him the "two piece."