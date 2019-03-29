RACINE — A psychologist's report found a Racine man charged with the Feb. 24 homicide of his infant son incompetent, but said he will likely be competent in the future, online court records show.
Jeremy Marquez, 24, of the 300 block of Wickham Boulevard, was charged Feb. 25 with felony counts of first-degree reckless homicide, possession of marijuana and bail jumping. Marquez was taken into custody after the death of his 3-month-old son due to severe head trauma.
On March 4, Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch granted Marquez a competency hearing at the request of his defense attorney. The competency hearing was originally set for Friday, but was changed to a status conference on Thursday.
Marquez's asked to adjourn the competency hearing Wednesday; however, court notes show that the results of the psychologist report also came back Wednesday. It showed that while the psychologist found Marquez incompetent, he could be made competent during the statute of limitations.
According to Wisconsin law, there is no statute of limitations in a case of first-degree reckless homicide.
The outcome of the psychologist's report, and what it means for the case, will likely be discussed during a status conference scheduled for this coming Thursday at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
According to the criminal complaint: On the afternoon of Feb. 22, the infant’s mother left the child in Marquez’s care at her home in the 2000 block of Summit Avenue while she headed to Kenosha to look at a vehicle to purchase. The mother said the child was alert and acting normally earlier that day.
Police were dispatched to the residence after a 911 call at about 2:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the infant lifeless and blue in Marquez’s arms. An officer grabbed the infant and began CPR. The child was transported to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he died Feb. 24.
Marquez was confused and emotional when first-responders arrived. He told police that he fed the child two bottles, and the child vomited, with milk eventually coming out his mouth and nose while he was lying in his bassinet.
Marquez said he then realized the baby was not breathing, and immediately called the child’s mother, who in turn called 911.
A physician from Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa reported a different story — that the infant’s injuries were “diagnostic for abusive head trauma to a reasonable degree of medical certainty.”
Police said the residence smelled of marijuana when they arrived, and the child’s mother told them she had previously caught Marquez smoking marijuana in her home when she was not there.
Marquez was charged with possession of marijuana on Feb. 12 and was released on a $500 signature bond. He was previously convicted of possession of marijuana in 2015 and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2011.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.