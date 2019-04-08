RACINE — A Racine man is facing a homicide charge for his actions that led reportedly led to a heroin overdose death.
Joshua D. Hudy, 28, of the 3200 block of Washington Avenue, is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide in connection to the March 28 incident.
According to the criminal complaint:
On the night of March 28, Hudy drove the victim and two others to a motel in Milwaukee to get some heroin. They all reportedly ingested heroin and drove back to Hudy’s apartment.
At 4:33 p.m. on March 29, the victim was found dead of an overdose at his residence with a hypodermic needle still in his hand and another on the ground. Emergency responders were unable to revive him.
A Racine Police investigator, using the victim’s phone, contacted the other two people who were with Hudy and the victim. The investigator interviewed both, who said Hudy was the one who drove everyone to the motel on March 28.
Then, using the victim’s phone, the investigator arranged to meet up with Hudy under the premise to go get more drugs. Police arrested Hudy as he left his apartment.
Hudy made an initial court appearance Monday, during which a cash bond was set at $100,000, court records show. He remained in custody at the County Jail as of Monday night and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 17.