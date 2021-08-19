Racine man charged with homicide for crash that killed motorcyclist last year

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in the death of Steven Holub, a father of two who died after being hit by a car while riding his motorcycle at the intersection of Washington Avenue and 10th Street on May 27, 2020.
Jayjuan S. Smith, 23, of the 1000 block of 10th St., was charged with a felony count of homicide by vehicle with use of a controlled substance. He allegedly had smoked marijuana hours before the crash and still had a significant amount in his system when his blood was drawn, according to law enforcement.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 9:14 p.m. on May 27, 2020, Smith was driving westbound in a Chevrolet Sonic on the 900 block of Washington Avenue and failed to yield to an oncoming motorcyclist, causing a collision. The motorcyclist, Holub, was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Smith left the scene and was later found at a residence in the 1000 block of 10th Street, not far from the crash. Smith said that he was the driver involved in the crash and said he didn't see the motorcycle when he attempted to turn. He said he returned home to find his cellphone and call someone. He denied drinking but did admit to smoking marijuana at about 3 p.m.
A blood draw showed he had 6.9 ng/mL of Delta-9-THC in his blood. The legal limit for driving in states where marijuana is legal varies between 1 and 5 ng/ml. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin.
An officer spoke to a witness who said she saw the Chevrolet turn left in front of the motorcycle "like it wasn't even paying attention."
The car collided with the motorcycle and Holub flew through the air before landing on the ground. Smith got out of the car and sat on the side of the road before leaving the scene.
According to a Wisconsin State Patrol reconstruction of the scene: "Scene evidence supported that the Chevy Sonic was attempting to make a left turn onto (10th Street) when it entered the path of the (motorcycle). Evidence collected as a result of the crash supported that (the) front headlamp of the KTM bike was incandescent at the time of the crash."
An arrest warrant was issued for Smith on July 29, 2021. He made his first appearance in court via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. A cash bond was set at $10,000.