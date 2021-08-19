Racine man charged with homicide for crash that killed motorcyclist last year

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in the death of Steven Holub, a father of two who died after being hit by a car while riding his motorcycle at the intersection of Washington Avenue and 10th Street on May 27, 2020.

Jayjuan S. Smith, 23, of the 1000 block of 10th St., was charged with a felony count of homicide by vehicle with use of a controlled substance. He allegedly had smoked marijuana hours before the crash and still had a significant amount in his system when his blood was drawn, according to law enforcement.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:14 p.m. on May 27, 2020, Smith was driving westbound in a Chevrolet Sonic on the 900 block of Washington Avenue and failed to yield to an oncoming motorcyclist, causing a collision. The motorcyclist, Holub, was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}