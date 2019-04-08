RACINE — A Racine man is facing a homicide charge for allegedly selling heroin that led to an overdose death.
Joshua D. Hudy, 28, of the 3200 block of Washington Avenue, is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide.
According to the criminal complaint:
On the night of March 28, Hudy drove the victim and two others to a motel in Milwaukee to get some heroin. They all did heroin and drove back to Hudy’s apartment.
At 4:33 p.m. March 29, the victim was found dead of an overdose in his residence with a hypodermic needle still in his hand and another on the ground. Emergency responders were unable to revive him.
A Racine Police investigator, using the victim’s phone, contacted the other two people asking to buy more drugs. The investigator interviewed both of them, who said Hudy drove everyone to the motel on March 28.
The investigator then, using the victim’s phone, arranged to meet up with Hudy to go get more drugs. Police arrested Hudy as he left his apartment.
Hudy made an initial court appearance Monday, during which a cash bond was set at $100,000, court records show.