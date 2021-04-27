Racine man charged with hit and run

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with hit and run after allegedly being involved in a two-car accident.
Phillip N. Canady, 59, of the 900 block of Wolff Street, was charged with a misdemeanor count of hit and run of an attended vehicle.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 12, an officer was sent to a two-car accident at the intersection of DeKoven Avenue and Mead Street. A dispatcher said a silver Ford left the scene on Mead and had driver’s-side damage.
The officer saw the car turning onto 16th Street and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Canady, had slurred and delayed speech and allegedly had open beer cans on the front passenger seat.
An officer spoke to the victim, who said she was at the intersection when another car failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with her vehicle.
The officer saw a damaged We Energies pole at the northeast corner of the intersection with wooden splinters on the sidewalk next to the pole.
Canady was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is set for July 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
