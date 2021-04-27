 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man charged with hit and run
0 comments

Racine man charged with hit and run

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with hit and run after allegedly being involved in a two-car accident.

The Biden administration announced Monday it would share AstraZeneca vaccines after an FDA review. That shot is not approved stateside, but has been given the green light elsewhere. Richer countries, like the U.S., have been accused of hoarding vaccine doses while smaller nations fight to get their hands on some.The president is also stepping up aid to India, which is battling a COVID crisis.The chief scientist at the World Health Organization warns that the virus still remains a threat. "This virus hasn't gone anywhere," Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said. "It's there everywhere, just waiting for the right conditions when it can start transmitting. And that's exactly what's happened over the last several weeks."

Phillip N. Canady, 59, of the 900 block of Wolff Street, was charged with a misdemeanor count of hit and run of an attended vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 12, an officer was sent to a two-car accident at the intersection of DeKoven Avenue and Mead Street. A dispatcher said a silver Ford left the scene on Mead and had driver’s-side damage.

Phillip Canady

Canady

The officer saw the car turning onto 16th Street and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Canady, had slurred and delayed speech and allegedly had open beer cans on the front passenger seat.

An officer spoke to the victim, who said she was at the intersection when another car failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with her vehicle.

The officer saw a damaged We Energies pole at the northeast corner of the intersection with wooden splinters on the sidewalk next to the pole.

Canady was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is set for July 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 27

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'I don’t see a monster anymore' | Sister of man killed during fight asks for leniency on behalf of man who shot him
Crime and Courts

'I don’t see a monster anymore' | Sister of man killed during fight asks for leniency on behalf of man who shot him

A woman who lost her brother to gun violence less than a year ago talks about her journey from seeing the defendant as a "monster" to giving her forgiveness to him. “I cannot speak for my whole family, but I forgive you, and God forgives you,” Angela Martinez said.

“That was, by far, the best victim impact statement I have ever heard," the judge said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News