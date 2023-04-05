CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged with his fifth OWI.

Ricardo Daniel Carranza, 36, of the 1300 block of Hamilton Street, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (fifth), four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint, on Sunday, officers were sent to the Pilot truck stop at 13712 Northwestern Ave. after a report of a reckless driver.

Officers spoke to a man who said he followed a white Dodge pick-up truck for about five miles and saw it swerve and nearly strike other vehicles multiple times before parking at the truck stop.

Officers spoke to the driver, identified as Carranza, and determined that his driver's license had been revoked.

According to the complaint, Carranza denied driving and said that officers "had to prove he was driving."

Officers reported that Carranza smelled heavily of alcohol, had a thick slur to his speech and bloodshot eyes, and that they found the key to the truck in his pocket.

During a search of the truck, officers reportedly found a marijuana smoking pipe with about 3-4 grams of marijuana in it, as well as an open can of alcohol in the front cup holder.

Carranza was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

