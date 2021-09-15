Racine man charged with his 5th OWI, allegedly had freshly used marijuana in his car

WIND POINT — A Racine man has been charged with his 5th OWI after nearly striking a mailbox and trash can and allegedly having freshly used marijuana in his car.
Reynaldo Trimaine Brantley, 44, of the 3600 block of Haven Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fifth offense, and misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:35 p.m. Sunday, an officer noticed a car speeding and swerving on Main Street and nearly striking a mailbox and trash can in the 4800 block of Lighthouse Drive.
The officer conducted a stop on the car and made contact with the driver, identified as Brantley, and immediately noticed the strong odor of alcohol and saw his eyes were glossy and bloodshot. Brantley was told multiple times to show his license and proof of insurance but he continued to argue about why he had been pulled over.
He reportedly told the officer he had left a place after watching a game of football and was headed to a house on Carlisle Avenue, but the officer noticed the direction he was driving was away from Carlisle Avenue instead of toward it.
Eventually, he admitted to the officer that his license was suspended, and a records check revealed he had a revoked license due to four prior OWIs. When asked how many drinks he had, Brantley responded with: "I'm good." A search of his car found two White Claw cans in a cooler, a bottle of vodka in a paper bag and a smoking pipe with freshly burnt marijuana inside it.
Brantley was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 14
Today's mugshots: Sept. 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Nathaniel C Buck
Nathaniel C Buck, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempt armed robbery, felony bail jumping, robbery of a financial institution, obstructing an officer.
Tracy A Foots
Tracy A Foots, 2600 block of 4 Mile Road, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).
Alexandria Denae Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alexandria Denae Smith, Chicago, Illinois, food stamp offense (misstate facts in food stamp application, value of benefit less than or equal to $5,000), medical assistance fraud (false statement or representation in application).
Andrew J Stuttgen
Andrew J Stuttgen, Verona, Wisconsin, sex offender registry violation.
Jairyeriah Laneise Borders
Jairyeriah Laneise Borders, 900 block of Garfield Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), stalking.
Edna I Rivera
Edna I Rivera, 2200 block of 60th Street, Kenosha, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Reynaldo Trimaine Brantley
Reynaldo Trimaine Brantley,3600 block of Haven Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.