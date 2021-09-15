 Skip to main content
Racine man charged with his 5th OWI, allegedly had freshly used marijuana in his car
Racine man charged with his 5th OWI, allegedly had freshly used marijuana in his car

WIND POINT — A Racine man has been charged with his 5th OWI after nearly striking a mailbox and trash can and allegedly having freshly used marijuana in his car.

Reynaldo Trimaine Brantley, 44, of the 3600 block of Haven Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fifth offense, and misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:35 p.m. Sunday, an officer noticed a car speeding and swerving on Main Street and nearly striking a mailbox and trash can in the 4800 block of Lighthouse Drive. 

The officer conducted a stop on the car and made contact with the driver, identified as Brantley, and immediately noticed the strong odor of alcohol and saw his eyes were glossy and bloodshot. Brantley was told multiple times to show his license and proof of insurance but he continued to argue about why he had been pulled over.

He reportedly told the officer he had left a place after watching a game of football and was headed to a house on Carlisle Avenue, but the officer noticed the direction he was driving was away from Carlisle Avenue instead of toward it.

Eventually, he admitted to the officer that his license was suspended, and a records check revealed he had a revoked license due to four prior OWIs. When asked how many drinks he had, Brantley responded with: "I'm good." A search of his car found two White Claw cans in a cooler, a bottle of vodka in a paper bag and a smoking pipe with freshly burnt marijuana inside it.

Brantley was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

