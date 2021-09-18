Racine man charged with hate crime after allegedly using racial slurs when threatening hotel manager

STURTEVANT — A Racine man has been charged with a hate crime after directing racial slurs at a hotel employee.

The man, identified as Daniel Boudreau, 66, allegedly refused to check out of his hotel room on Wednesday at Excel Inn, 1033 S. East Frontage Road, and had also both urinated and defecated around the room.

When officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department arrived, they reported Boudreau “appeared extremely intoxicated” and was drinking vodka from a plastic cup despite being ordered to stop drinking. An officer reported that officers ended up taking the vodka from him and pouring it out.