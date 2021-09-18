Racine man charged with hate crime after allegedly using racial slurs when threatening hotel manager

STURTEVANT — A Racine man has been charged with a hate crime after directing racial slurs at a hotel employee.
The man, identified as Daniel Boudreau, 66, allegedly refused to check out of his hotel room on Wednesday at Excel Inn, 1033 S. East Frontage Road, and had also both urinated and defecated around the room.
When officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department arrived, they reported Boudreau “appeared extremely intoxicated” and was drinking vodka from a plastic cup despite being ordered to stop drinking. An officer reported that officers ended up taking the vodka from him and pouring it out.
According to a criminal complaint, Boudreau “made several threats to (a manager of the hotel), calling him racial slurs ... while causing a loud disturbance at the hotel. Officers attempted to transport the defendant to Motel 94, but he was denied a room due to his past conduct at Motel 94. The defendant continued to scream and yell at Officers in the parking lot of Motel 94, and acted disorderly upon arrival at the jail as well.”
Boudreau was one of the final residents at the Riverside Inn before it closed in summer 2019 and was transformed into Travelodge Waters Edge Hotel.
On Thursday, Boudreau was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct with a hate crime modifier.