 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man charged with felony possession of child pornography

Racine man charged with felony possession of child pornography

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had child pornography containing children as young as 2 years old on multiple hard drives.

David T. Galbraith, 35, of the 3200 block of 17th Street, was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography and misdemeanor counts of possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Feb. 5, an investigator with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the 3200 block of 17th Street for possession of child pornography by Galbraith.

David Galbraith

Galbraith

During the search, multiple hard drives, a phone and a laptop were confiscated and multiple images of child pornography were found, some containing children as young as 2 years old. Also located was a large gray lock box containing multiple bags of marijuana and 21.8 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms.

Galbraith was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How will your stimulus check impact your taxes?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News