 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man charged with felony elder abuse
0 Comments
CALEDONIA

Racine man charged with felony elder abuse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly shoved an elder into a bathroom door and broke multiple items in the house.

U.S. President Joe Biden offered a public apology to a U.N. climate conference over his predecessor Donald Trump's move to pull the U.S. from the Paris accord.

John Paul Martens, 48, of the 6800 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged with felony counts of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm and false imprisonment and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:12 p.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to the 6800 block of Douglas Avenue after a third-party caller said they received a message from a woman that said “send help.”

John Martens

Martens

Upon arrival, the officer heard a man screaming. The man, identified as Martens, had the door half open and was yelling at another officer to wait outside. A woman could be heard crying inside.

Martens yelled for a woman to come talk to the police and continued to say they needed to wait outside. An officer finally was able to get through the door and arrested Martens for obstructing. The woman was found inside crying and shaking. She had a cut on her right knee that was bleeding. A wooden table had two legs broken and various items were on the floor in the hallway and bathroom. There were two holes in the bathroom door and wall.

The woman said Marten threw the items around and caused a hole in the bathroom door. She told him not to vape in the house; he got mad and began screaming at her. He then twisted her arm until she let go of her keys. She ran into the bathroom and Marten picked up a small metal shelf, raised it above his head and reportedly said “I’ll beat you and I’ll make sure you are dead.” He then pushed her into the bathroom door. Martens was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Evers on GOP Redistricting Maps

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News