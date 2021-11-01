Racine man charged with felony elder abuse

CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly shoved an elder into a bathroom door and broke multiple items in the house.
John Paul Martens, 48, of the 6800 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged with felony counts of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm and false imprisonment and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 3:12 p.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to the 6800 block of Douglas Avenue after a third-party caller said they received a message from a woman that said “send help.”
Upon arrival, the officer heard a man screaming. The man, identified as Martens, had the door half open and was yelling at another officer to wait outside. A woman could be heard crying inside.
Martens yelled for a woman to come talk to the police and continued to say they needed to wait outside. An officer finally was able to get through the door and arrested Martens for obstructing. The woman was found inside crying and shaking. She had a cut on her right knee that was bleeding. A wooden table had two legs broken and various items were on the floor in the hallway and bathroom. There were two holes in the bathroom door and wall.
The woman said Marten threw the items around and caused a hole in the bathroom door. She told him not to vape in the house; he got mad and began screaming at her. He then twisted her arm until she let go of her keys. She ran into the bathroom and Marten picked up a small metal shelf, raised it above his head and reportedly said “I’ll beat you and I’ll make sure you are dead.” He then pushed her into the bathroom door. Martens was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jessika Alexandria Tobias
Jessika Alexandria Tobias, 1500 block of Wolff Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jennifer K Nesvick
Jennifer K Nesvick, 32200 block of 45th Street, Burlington, misdemeanor theft, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).
John Paul Martens
John Paul Martens, 6800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Isaac W Gallegos
Isaac W Gallegos, 100 block of Accipiter Court, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Juan A Espinoza
Juan A Espinoza, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of child pornography.
Sovann Soun
Sovann Soun, Green Bay, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC (between 2,500-10,000 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver narcotics (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Allen Spratt-Perry
John Allen Spratt-Perry, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Madeline R Krueger
Madeline R Krueger, West Allis, Wisconsin, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Steven E Woolf Jr.
Steven E Woolf Jr., 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Marielena Topete
Marielena Topete, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.