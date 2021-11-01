Racine man charged with felony elder abuse

CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly shoved an elder into a bathroom door and broke multiple items in the house.

John Paul Martens, 48, of the 6800 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged with felony counts of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm and false imprisonment and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:12 p.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to the 6800 block of Douglas Avenue after a third-party caller said they received a message from a woman that said “send help.”

Upon arrival, the officer heard a man screaming. The man, identified as Martens, had the door half open and was yelling at another officer to wait outside. A woman could be heard crying inside.

Martens yelled for a woman to come talk to the police and continued to say they needed to wait outside. An officer finally was able to get through the door and arrested Martens for obstructing. The woman was found inside crying and shaking. She had a cut on her right knee that was bleeding. A wooden table had two legs broken and various items were on the floor in the hallway and bathroom. There were two holes in the bathroom door and wall.