Racine man charged with escape after being accused of breaking his GPS anklet

RACINE — A Racine man is facing a felony charge of escape after he allegedly broke his ankle GPS and fled from his house arrest.
According to a criminal complaint:
Shean C. Johnson Jr., 20, of the 1300 block of Kewaunee Street, was convicted of armed robbery on Sept. 11, 2018. The Juvenile Court judge ordered him to be placed at Lincoln Hills School under the Serious Juvenile Offender Statute. He remains under what is considered “Type 2 court ordered supervision” until Sept. 11, 2023.
On Nov. 11, Johnson was transferred from Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center to his mother’s home in the 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue for the purpose of Type 2 community supervision. He was placed on GPS monitoring. On Dec. 16, Johnson changed residences to the 1300 block of Kewaunee Street.
On Feb. 12, an apprehension request was issued due to his GPS bracelet dying, resulting in an “unable to connect” alert. On Feb. 14, an agent received an alert notifying that a strap tamper alert was received following a restart of Johnson’s bracelet. The agent spoke to a woman and Johnson’s mother in an attempt to determine where he was, but neither knew where he went.
On Feb. 22, a referral was made to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in an attempt to locate him. He was reported to be in custody Tuesday.
