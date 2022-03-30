 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Racine man charged with escape after being accused of breaking his GPS anklet

  • 0

RACINE — A Racine man is facing a felony charge of escape after he allegedly broke his ankle GPS and fled from his house arrest.

According to a criminal complaint:

Shean Johnson Jr.

Johnson Jr.

Shean C. Johnson Jr., 20, of the 1300 block of Kewaunee Street, was convicted of armed robbery on Sept. 11, 2018. The Juvenile Court judge ordered him to be placed at Lincoln Hills School under the Serious Juvenile Offender Statute. He remains under what is considered “Type 2 court ordered supervision” until Sept. 11, 2023.

On Nov. 11, Johnson was transferred from Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center to his mother’s home in the 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue for the purpose of Type 2 community supervision. He was placed on GPS monitoring. On Dec. 16, Johnson changed residences to the 1300 block of Kewaunee Street.

People are also reading…

On Feb. 12, an apprehension request was issued due to his GPS bracelet dying, resulting in an “unable to connect” alert. On Feb. 14, an agent received an alert notifying that a strap tamper alert was received following a restart of Johnson’s bracelet. The agent spoke to a woman and Johnson’s mother in an attempt to determine where he was, but neither knew where he went.

On Feb. 22, a referral was made to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in an attempt to locate him. He was reported to be in custody Tuesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden Administration looks to give NASA historic 2023 budget

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News