RACINE — A Racine man is charged with repeatedly choking and sexually assaulting a woman with whom he was supposed to have no contact, while out on bond from jail.
Richard Hernandez, 36, of the 1100 block of College Avenue, was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with: third-degree sexual assault, a felony; strangulation and suffocation domestic abuse, a felony; two counts of felony bail jumping; and misdemeanor domestic abuse battery.
According to the criminal complaint:
Just before 7 p.m. Monday, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to the area of State Street and Douglas Avenue for a report of a man pushing around a woman. The officer who responded noted in his report that, while patrolling, he had observed them arguing on Hamilton Street a short time earlier, and both appeared intoxicated.
The officer arrived as the two were walking east on Erie Street from State Street and, as he activated his lights, saw the man drop a liquor bottle. The officer reported that the man began walking away but returned when ordered to do so, and was detained without trouble.
The officer reportedly could see that the woman had bruising and marks on her face and neck as if she had been choked and/or struck. She was hysterically crying and gasping for air.
At that point the man was identified as Hernandez who stated repeatedly that he had not done anything wrong. He also said he had a no-contact order with the victim and was out of jail on bond. The bond was still in full force and included conditions that Hernandez not commit new crimes.
The woman was complaining of head and neck pain; paramedics were notified and responded to the scene. Meanwhile, the woman said Hernandez had sexually assaulted her earlier that day and would not stop when she asked him repeatedly to stop, even as she was crying and gasping for breath.
Hernandez also later allegedly choked the woman into unconsciousness and then pushed her down some stairs, the victim said.
Possible penalties
If convicted of all counts, Hernandez could face up to 10 years in prison on the sexual assault charge, six years for the strangulation and each of the bail jumping charges, and nine months in jail for the domestic abuse battery, as well as fines.
According to online records, Hernandez was being held in the Racine County Jail as of Tuesday night on a $10,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 28.
Hernandez’s criminal record includes convictions for possessing drug paraphernalia in Racine in 2002, misdemeanor retail theft in Pennsylvania in 2009 and 2013, two counts of felony retail theft in Pennsylvania in 2013, two counts misdemeanor drug crimes in Pennsylvania in 2015 and grand theft in Florida in 2017.