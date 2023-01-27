 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine man charged with child abuse

RACINE — A Racine man is accused of hitting a 5-year-old with a belt and headbutting him.

Adam Randall

Randall

Adam S. Randall, 37, of the 1800 block of Jerome Boulevard, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were sent to Jerstad Elementary School at 3535 LaSalle St. on Tuesday after receiving a report of child abuse.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a child who had multiple bruises, including significant bruising to his right forehead and left hip.

The child reportedly said that Randall hit him with a belt as punishment, and also headbutted him — and that this had happened twice before.

The child’s mother came to the school with her mother to pick him up, but when asked about the incident she reportedly was evasive and defensive.

According to the complaint, the child’s mother denied seeing a massive bruise on her son’s hip and claimed she only knew about the alleged headbutting.

Randall went to the police department and was interviewed.

He reportedly said that the mother had dropped off the child at his home, and that the child had been acting up and was not listening.

According to the complaint, Randall said he tried to control the child’s behavior by having him stand in the corner, and had permission from the mother to physically discipline the child.

Randall reportedly said he had never hit the child and that when he spanked him with the belt the child began to fight/wrestle with him and the two bumped heads.

When showed photographs of the child’s injuries, Randal reportedly said “that looks bad!”

Randall was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

