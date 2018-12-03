RACINE — Police apprehended a man who allegedly made threats while claiming to have a gun Sunday evening in the 1400 block of Geneva Street.
According to the criminal complaint:
Kent Lyons, 52, of the 1200 block of Albert Street, was reportedly making threats about having a gun while standing near a home on Geneva Street at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday.
When Racine Police Department officers arrived on scene, they reported seeing that Lyons had nothing in one hand and a coat in the other. Police said they ordered Lyons to show his hands, but he refused.
When Lyons was told to get on the ground, he complied and was handcuffed soon after.
An officer reported that Lyons smelled strongly of intoxicants. A resident of the home where Lyons was standing outside told police that Lyons had been drinking all night, had allegedly punched a woman in the face multiple times and threatened her by saying he had a gun.
Police did not report finding a firearm, nor was Lyons charged for carrying a firearm while intoxicated. But he has been charged with three misdemeanors: battery, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
Court records indicate that that Lyons was convicted for possession of a controlled substance in 2000 and substantial battery with a weapon in 1995, but hasn’t been incarcerated since 1997.
Records show that Lyons made an initial appearance in court Monday. A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He remained in custody as of Monday at the County Jail.
