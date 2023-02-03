RACINE — A Racine man is facing multiple felonies in connection to an Oct. 26 shooting on Hayes Avenue.

Davonte M. Carraway, 27, of the 1000 block of Villa Street, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a criminal complaint, at 12:38 a.m. Oct. 26, officers were sent to the 1200 block of Hayes Avenue in response to a call about shots fired and an injured man.

Upon arrival, an officer saw a man who appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground next to a blue Nissan.

Another man reportedly told the officer that he was in the vehicle while the victim was outside talking to an unknown man, and that he heard several gunshots and saw the victim crawling to the curb.

Officers found six spent casings outside the Nissan and reported that the car also had been struck on the driver’s side. All of the casings came from the same firearm.

At the hospital, an officer spoke with the wounded man who reportedly said that he went to meet with Carraway to buy some sneakers.

According to the complaint, the man said Carraway arrived in a brown SUV/truck and they got out of their respective vehicles to talk.

Carraway then allegedly shot the man multiple times and fled the scene.

The wounded man sustained a gunshot wounds to his right bicep, below his armpit which ruptured an artery; his right buttock and his thigh, which broke his femur.

The man reportedly told an investigator that Carraway wanted him to get into the car with him, but he refused.

The investigator was able to find a vehicle matching the vehicle Carraway reportedly arrived in.

The owner allegedly admitted to knowing Carraway and said she called someone to meet with him, but did not know why she was taking him to the meeting.

She reportedly said she heard the person on the other end say “I’m gonna take it, even if he doesn’t give it to me,” and thought that meant the person on the phone was going to kill Carraway and try to rob him.

However, when questioned further, the woman reportedly admitted that she did not see what happened.

The man in the Nissan reportedly told the investigator that he and the man who was wounded were going to buy some shoes and that a woman set up the deal.

According to the complaint, the man said there was no confrontation between any of the parties prior to the shooting and that after hearing the shots, he got out of the vehicle and ran, but came back to check on the wounded man.

Carraway was arrested Nov. 9, and during an interview, he reportedly said that he was not in Wisconsin on Oct. 26.

The complaint also said that Carraway asked who the victim was and said he did not know why the wounded man, the girl and the other man would lie.

During the interview, though, Carraway reportedly asked the investigator if the wounded man was dead and when told he was alive, Carraway said “Then I didn’t do that (expletive). I don’t do attempts. I don’t do none of that. I don’t do attempts.”

According to the complaint, he then said, “If I was gonna shoot someone, they gonna die.”

Carraway was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A status conference is scheduled for Friday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Feb. 1, 2023 Today's mugshots: Feb. 1 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Davonte M. Carraway Davonte M. Carraway, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping. Christopher S. Drews Christopher S. Drews, 1600 block of Albert Street, Racine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Beverly J. Johnson Jr. Beverly J. Johnson Jr., 1600 block of Ninth Street, Racine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthan H. Stephens Matthan H. Stephens, 1700 block of Mildrum Street, Union Grove, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments). Romaine M. Miller Romaine M. Miller, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Michelle H. Williams-Hamilton Michelle H. Williams-Hamilton, 1300 block of Prospect Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping. Anthony M. Scott Anthony M. Scott, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, entry into a locked dwelling (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).