Racine man charged with attempted homicide after shooting a man 5-6 times on Dec. 21

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a man multiple times, just days before Christmas.

Christopher A. Cosey Jr., 23, of the 1300 block of Lathrop Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to his criminal complaint:

At 7 p.m. on Dec. 21, officers were sent to a residence in the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue for shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers saw a man in front of the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He had to be transported to Froedtert Hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries. A gun was lying in the front yard and another man said Cosey was the person who shot the man.

A woman on scene said she brought Cosey to her residence to spend time with his 1-year-old daughter. The two of them got into an argument over the child having a diaper rash. She said Cosey has been violent with her in the past so a family member was called for safety reasons. Her older sister's boyfriend came over to calm the situation down, and things between him and Cosey seemed to be calm, but then he punched Cosey and the two began fighting. Another man tried to separate them as the woman fled into the living room. She heard gunfire and saw the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man said he saw a gun on Cosey and believed he was going to shoot him so he rushed him. He said he was shot and then Cosey fled the residence. The other man said he saw the two of them physically fight and then Cosey grabbed the gun from his waistband and began to fire. He said Cosey fired five or six shots, striking the man multiple times. He said he also heard Cosey say something about popping him during the incident. Bullet holes were found in the bedroom wall and stairwell wall.

Cosey was given a $100,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.