Racine man charged with an OWI after causing a car accident that left a car on fire

How do you defend someone who has admitted to committing a crime and that there is undeniable evidence that the defendant did what they are accused of doing? You say the defendant had to do what he did, or you say no crime was committed at all, or that the prosecution is unconstitutional, or you say all three.

That’s the plan for the defense of the Racine County man who admitted to requesting absentee ballots using the names of two elected officials he doesn’t like to prove it is possible.