Racine man charged with an OWI after causing a car accident that left a car on fire

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with an OWI after allegedly causing a car accident that left a car on fire.

Ruben Munoz

Munoz

Ruben A. Munoz, 25, of the 400 block of Seventh Street, was charged with a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated causing injury (as a first offense).

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:53 a.m. on Saturday, a crash was reported at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Hamilton Street. It was advised there was a three-vehicle crash with one of them on fire.

Upon arrival, an officer saw a GMC in the MLK Center parking lot. The GMC had substantial damage to the front and right side and the airbags were deployed. There was a Nissan Pathfinder in contact with a Dodge Caravan on Hamilton Street. The Nissan had substantial damage to the front and left side with the airbags deployed. The driver was still inside and was being attended to by rescue, later being transported to Ascension Hospital for injuries to her knee and back. 

The driver of the GMC was identified as Munoz. Racine Fire Department personnel treating him mentioned that there were indications of alcohol coming from him. Later at Ascension All Saints Hospital, an officer noticed Munoz's eyes were bloodshot. Munoz said he drank 4-7 beers before the accident and admitted the crash was his fault. 

An officer was able to obtain surveillance video and saw the GMC operating at a high rate of speed. It did not stop at the stop sign and then struck the Nissan which then proceeded to strike the Dodge. 

Munoz was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $200 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is on Jan. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

