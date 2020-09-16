Racine man charged with 5th OWI, allegedly had a BAC over .100

RACINE — A Racine man is facing his fifth OWI charging after reportedly registering a blood alcohol content of over .100 following at traffic stop.
Jesse Martin Moreno Jr., 67, of the 900 block of Park Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fifth offense, with general alcohol concentration penalty enhancer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, a Mount Pleasant Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on Racine S and 18th streets and the driver of the vehicle was identified as Moreno.
The officer reported that Moreno had glossy eyes, slow and slurred speech and smelled of intoxicants. Moreno reportedly admitted to having approximately three beers at Tailgaters Bar & Grill in Caledonia.
Based on his observations and the traffic stop, the officer had Moreno perform three field sobriety tests and provide a breath sample on a PBT. The sample provided a reading of .138. The legal BAC limit in Wisconsin is .08. The officer then placed Moreno under arrest.
Moreno was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday with the condition he does not possess or consume any alcohol.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Anthony J Brayden
Anthony J Brayden, Stevens Point, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Esteban Garcia
Esteban Garcia, 1600 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Joseph J Gibbs
Joseph (aka Jeremy W Litzow) J Gibbs, Waukesha, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC, uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents.
Calvin Gibson Jr.
Calvin Gibson Jr., 1600 block of Woodrow Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Jesse Martin Moreno Jr.
Daron Hayden
Daron (aka Daron Travis) Hayden, 900 block of Villa Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Scott Wallace
Scott Wallace, 3200 block of Kensington Square Road, Sturtevant, harboring or aiding a felon, obstructing an officer.
Lamont R Emrick
Lamont R Emrick, 1200 block of Bluff Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mitchell George Gajewski Jr.
Mitchell George Gajewski Jr., 7300 block of Big Bend Road, Waterford, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
James E Hudson
James E Hudson, 3600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sierra K Lawson
Sierra K Lawson, 300 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
LaVelle S Robinson
LaVelle (aka Kevin Shontae Pitt) S Robinson, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alejandro Sierra
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alejandro (aka Mario Aranda) Sierra, 2200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
