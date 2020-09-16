 Skip to main content
Racine man charged with 5th OWI, allegedly had a BAC over .100
RACINE — A Racine man is facing his fifth OWI charging after reportedly registering a blood alcohol content of over .100 following at traffic stop.

Jesse Martin Moreno Jr., 67, of the 900 block of Park Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fifth offense, with general alcohol concentration penalty enhancer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, a Mount Pleasant Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on Racine S and 18th streets and the driver of the vehicle was identified as Moreno. 

Jesse Martin Moreno Jr.

Moreno Jr.

The officer reported that Moreno had glossy eyes, slow and slurred speech and smelled of intoxicants. Moreno reportedly admitted to having approximately three beers at Tailgaters Bar & Grill in Caledonia.

Based on his observations and the traffic stop, the officer had Moreno perform three field sobriety tests and provide a breath sample on a PBT. The sample provided a reading of .138. The legal BAC limit in Wisconsin is .08. The officer then placed Moreno under arrest. 

Moreno was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday with the condition he does not possess or consume any alcohol.

